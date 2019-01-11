Class of 2020 Tennessee athlete Caleb Willis netted his first offer courtesy of Memphis as an underclassman and the Tigers continue to be heavily involved in his recruitment. Willis visited campus during the fall and is likely to continue to be on the school's radar into the spring. The question is whether or not the in-state program will have competition in the coming weeks. Willis has already been in touch with several Power Five programs, including Notre Dame. Rivals.com caught up with Willis to get the latest on his recruitment and his plans for upcoming visits.

"I've had an offer from Memphis for a while now. I got the offer last summer and they like me as a corner. I've visited a bunch of time since. I went to the Louisiana Tech game in the fall and I've been talking to Coach Jones ever since. I think they had another good season, they were playing for the conference championship and that's the goal every year."

On other schools: "I've been to Notre Dame twice and I've talked to Coach Kearney, he said that they don't offer everybody and they are still evaluating me. They told me they like my junior film and he's in contact with me a lot. I plan to get back up there in the spring and I plan to visit Wake Forest as well. I think I'm going to go to Louisville as well."