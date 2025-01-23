Memphis Outlasts Wichita State, 61-53

The #24 Memphis Tigers survived their matchup with the Wichita State Shockers at home, winning 61-53. The Penny Hardaway led squad improves to 15-4 overall and 5-1 in conference play.

PJ Haggerty was the Tigers leading scorer with 22 points.

Both teams got off to slow starts. Memphis had scored just 10 points by the 10 minute mark and Wichita State had 13. Turnovers plagued the Tiger's offense and they found themselves down 18-10 after an 8-0 Shocker's run.

PJ Haggerty was able to find rhythm offensively and scored 9 points in the remainder of the half to cut into the Shocker's lead.

Going into the locker rooms, Memphis trailed 27-23.

The first half was ugly for the Tigers. They committed 14 turnovers and scored off just 2 assists. They also had a turnover percentage of 42.4%, meaning that they committed a turnover on 42.4% of their possessions in the first half.

At the 15:46 mark, Baraka Okojie sunk a 3, his only of the game, which cut the Shocker's lead down to 34-30.

Minutes later, Tyrese Hunter, who finished with 16 points, converted an and one layup that sparked an 8-0 run. During this run, Memphis gained their first lead since the 15 minute mark.

Both squads went on to trade baskets until PJ Haggerty split a pair of free throws to tie the game at 49 with 7:10 left to play.

In the remaining 7 minutes, Memphis allowed just 4 points from Wichita State, and outscored them 12-4.

Tyrese Hunter got the ball rolling for the Tigers with a 3. Minutes later, Hunter stole a pass at half court and threw it down with an emphasis to spark the crowd at the Forum. The following possession, Hunter forced another turnover that led to a Haggerty bucket.

After the Tulsa transfer's jumper, Memphis led 58-51 with 59 seconds left to play.

Memphis forced another turnover, and made 3/4 of their free throws to bring the game to the final score, 61-53.

The Tigers finished shooting 23-52(44.2%) from the field and 6-19(31.6%) from the perimeter. After turning the ball over 14 times in the first half, Memphis finished with 20 turnovers, a number Hardaway and players alike cringed at in the post game press conference.

The Tigers only totaled 6 assists on the night.

However, Memphis did end up with 11 steals and forced Wichita State to commit 22 turnovers.

PJ Haggerty finished with 22 points, 4 assists, and 5 rebounds.

Memphis will host 12-7 UAB on Sunday. The Blazers were picked to win the AAC over the Tigers and currently have a conference record of 5-1. They have won 5 straight and will look to upset the #24 Tigers on Sunday at 12.p.m.

