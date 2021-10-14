Memphis Madness Was Well, Madness

Memphis basketball may not quite be back to where it was mid-2000s, but it is at least trending in that direction.

Several big stars were on hand and it was a night of fun and laughter- but a little competition thrown in.

The players got to have great entrances off the stage. The coaches showed a ton of personality (especially on the women’s side). Memphis rappers Tripstar, Big Homie G, Big30 and Moneybagg Yo gave a performance that got the crowd into it.

Memphis Madness was a rousing success with a lot of skill on display- on both the men’s and women’s teams.

The highlight of the night was Josh Minot winning the dunk contest with a nasty bounce between the legs dunk from the sideline.