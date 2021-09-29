Memphis Olympic Sports Roundup

Women's Golf is paced by Brooke Veres in the Paladian Classic

The Tigers finished in 10th place at the Paladian Invitational on Sundauy in Greenville, SC. They were paced by a career low round by Brooke Veres who shot at 73. The Tigers shot 899 (+35) for their tournament. Veres finished in a tie for 12th place overall. Next up for the Tigers is a trip to Jonesboro, AR for the Lady Redwolves Classic on October 11th & 12th.

Brooke Veres (Matthew A. Smith/University of Memphis Athletics)

Volleyball Defeats Temple in the home conference opener

Memphis Volleyball celebrates a point in the match against Temple (Matthew A. Smith/University of Memphis Athletics)

Memphis pushed past the Temple Owls in the home & conference opener for the Tigers. Memphis won the match 3-1 by scores of 25-18, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23. Memphis improved to 8-6 & 1-1 in AAC play. Temple fell to 4-9, 0-2. Next up for Memphis is a two-game road trip to Cincinnati on Friday and East Carolina on Sunday. Memphis returns home on Friday October 8th at 6:00pm vs Wichita State

Men's Soccer- strikes the woodwork 3 times, but can't find the back of the net

Gabriel Christensen (Matthew A. Smith/University of Memphis Athletics)

Memphis was unlucky against #8 Tulsa with the ball hitting the goalpost 3 times in a 1-0 loss. Tulsa scored on a penalty kick in the 22nd minute. The Tigers best chance to score happened in the 4th minute when Gabriel Christensen struck the post and then the rebound shot sailed high and over the crossbar. Memphis would have two more shots hit the post later in the match. Memphis limited Tulsa to just 1 shot on goal on 6 total shots. Memphis had 6 shots on goal out of 15 shots. Memphis fell to 1-6-1, 0-2-0 in league play. The win improved Tulsa to 8-0-0 and 2-0-0 in AAC play. The Tigers return to action on Wednesday with a trip to Temple at 6:00pm and then travel to league foe UCF on Saturday.

Women's Soccer defeats UCF in Orlando

Memphis Forward Momo Nakao (Matthew A. Smith/University of Memphis Athletics)