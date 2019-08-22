"It's the relationship I have with Coach Lock and Coach Norvell’s offense," Martin told TigerSportsReport.

The Memphis Tigers football team just got some big time news. Former 4-star running back Asa Martin has informed TigerSportsReport that he will enroll at the University of Memphis today.

Martin, 6-foot0, 200 lbs., was ranked as the 3rd best running back in the 2018 class by Rivals and originally committed to Auburn. As a senior in high school he rushed for 2,228 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Rivals recruiting analyst Chad Simmons gave us his thoughts on Martin.

"I liked Martin a lot in high school. He was a three down back that excelled on the perimeter and with his hands out of the backfield. He made quick, decisive cuts and he ran with good vision and balance. Although things haven’t worked out at Auburn or Miami for Martin, I still think there is a lot there for a school like Memphis to take advantage of."

Auburn burned his redshirt by playing him in 5 games. He rushed for 57 yards on 13 carries in those 5 games.

At the end of last season Martin chose to transfer to Miami and spent 6 months with the Hurricanes before reentering the transfer portal.

Martin saw that Memphis just had two running backs (Darrell Henderson and Tony Pollard) drafted into the NFL and was intrigued with the Tigers.

"I was coming to Memphis with or without a scholarship, that’s how much belief I have in the program and what it can do for my future."

Martin says Coach Norvell is more than just a good coach.

"Great guy, you can really tell he cares about his players. We sat and talked and football wasn’t mention, excited to see where he leads us."

Martin will have to sit out the 2019 season and will have 3 years of eligibility left.