The Memphis Tigers 2020 recruiting class is coming together with 12 current commitments. Parkview (GA) Linebacker Kobe Wilson recently visited Memphis and a decision could be coming soon.

Earlier in the month 6-foot-0 210 lbs. linebacker Kobe Wilson visited Memphis and came away impressed.

"It was amazing. My best one so far," he told TigerSportsReport.



With the visit going so well his decision could be coming soon.





