Memphis to Hire HOF Coach Larry Brown

Per college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the University of Memphis and Penny Hardaway are set to hire hall of fame coach Larry Brown as an assistant. It has been long known that Hardaway has valued the experience of coach Brown and had interest in adding him to the staff.

Larry Brown (USATSI/Robert Deutsch)

Brown brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, being the only head coach to ever win an NCAA championship (Kansas 1988) and NBA championship (Pistons 2004). He started his college coaching career as an assistant at UNC in 1965 followed by stops at UCLA, Kansas and most recently SMU from 2012-2016. That’s not including numerous stops between the defunct ABA and NBA.