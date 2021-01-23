Hankins comes to Memphis from Marshall University where he coached linebackers and was the special teams coordinator.

It didn't take long for Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield to find a replacement for linebacker coach Bert Watts. Watts was hired away by Auburn and just a few days later Memphis found its new linebackers coach in Jordon Hankins.

Before arriving at Marshall Hankins coached at UT-Martin from 2010-2019. During that time he coached the running backs from 2010-2012. He coached linebackers from 2012-2016 and then from 2016-2019 he was their defensive coordinator.

During his time at UT-Martin, he had 20 players who earned Ohio Valley Conference postseason honors and had the league’s top scoring defense in 2019. In 2019 they allowed an average of 19.5 points per game. In 2018 the Skyhawks ranked 17th nationally in tackles for loss.

Before jumping to the college ranks Hankins was the offensive line coach at Riverdale High School.

Hankins played his college ball at UT-Martin. He was a 3 year starter at linebacker and was a team captain as a senior.