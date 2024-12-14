Memphis Upsets Number 16 Clemson on the Road: 87-82

Colby Rogers started the Tigers off with a 3, his first of 4, as Memphis got off to a 10-0 lead at the 14:30 mark.

The 8-2 Memphis Tigers defeated the #16 Clemson Tigers on the road, in overtime, 87-82. Tyrese Hunter led the Tigers with 23 points.





Penny Hardaway kept Clemson on their toes, switching between man and zone early in this game, not allowing the Tigers to find their rhythm offensively.

Tyrese Hunter hit his second 3 at 8:30 to push the lead to 19-14, after Clemson had fought back into the game.

Minutes later, Clemson took their first lead of the game. The 7-0 run from the Tigers pushed the home team to a 29-28 lead.

With 6 seconds remaining in the half, Tyrese Hunter stole the Clemson inbound and hit a three before the buzzer sounded to give Memphis a 33-32 lead.

Despite just 3 points from PJ Haggerty, Memphis had the lead and momentum behind Colby Rogers and Tyrese Hunter, who combined for 22 of the Tiger's 33 points.

Memphis came out of the locker rooms and scored 7 straight, and then Tyrese Hunter hit a 3 to give the Tigers a 9-point lead.

Over the next 6 minutes, Clemson outscored Memphis 12-2 and took the lead, 46-45.

The second half saw both teams trade blows and erase leads.

Nick Jourdain hit his first and only 3 of the game at 8:21 mark to give Memphis an 8-point lead, but the Tigers would go scoreless for the next 4 minutes and lose that lead.

Memphis trailed by 6 with 2:22 to play, until PJ Haggerty sparked a run and Dain Dainja hit a layup with 20 seconds left to tie the game at 72. Clemson decided to not take a timeout and Chase Hunter put up a bizarre deep 3 that did not fall.

Overtime belonged to Tyrese Hunter as he scored 8 of the Tigers 15. Not only did he score, but, he stole the ball from Clemson with 19 seconds left to set up the game winning free throws from Dain Dainja.

Memphis decided to not foul Clemson up 3, and the Brad Brownell led Tigers missed a wide open 3 with 10 seconds remaining.

PJ Haggerty sealed the deal for the Tigers with his free throws as Memphis pulled off the upset.

Memphis shot 31-60(51.7%) from the field and 12-25(48%) from the perimeter. The Memphis bigs came to play today, out rebounding the Clemson Tigers 34-33 and held Ian Schieffelin to just 6 rebounds, 6 below his average.

The Tigers did turn the ball over 16 times, but totaled 17 assists.

The MVP for the Tigers was Tyrese Hunter. Hunter shot 8-14 and 7-11 from three on his way to 23 points. Colby Rogers also put up 22 on 9-14 shooting and went 4-7 from beyond the arc. Rogers and Hunter for all but 1 of Memphis' 12 threes.

This was the exact game Memphis needed after Sunday's loss to Arkansas State. The Tigers beat a good Clemson team on the road with an 11.a.m. tip. The offense flowed much better, despite all the turnovers. Defensively, this was a night and day difference compared to the ASU game. Memphis communicated and forced 13 turnovers from a well coached, veteran Clemson team.

Memphis will take on the 6-4 Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena, where the Cavaliers are unbeaten. The game is set for Wednesday, December 18, and will tip off at 6.p.m.



