Earlier today we posted that sources have told TigerSpotsReport that they’d be surprised if Mike Miller was not on staff this year. Some have even said that a deal is very close to being done.

Pending NCAA certification test and a conversation with AD Tom Bowen, Mike Miller will be an assistant coach at the University of Memphis. Sides finalizing details. Very close to being done.

Sources have since told TigerSportsReport that the deal should be finalized within the next week pending the NCAA certification test and a meeting with Memphis AD Tom Bowen.



Miller would be the second assistant to join Penny's staff. Tony Madlock was hired last month.

Hardaway and Miller met on multiple occasions to discuss the possibility of Miler joining the staff.



Florida, TCU, and Louisville were all rumored to have been interested in Miller.

After spending 17 years in the NBA, Miller will now focus on being a college assistant coach.

