New Memphis football offer: Christian Archangel
Memphis has offered Lafayette (LA) 3-star Comeaux Safety Christian Archangel. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Tulsa, LaTech, Rice
The latest
Archangel is a guy that can play on either side of the ball. He's projected to play Safety in college but could also play Corner. He doesn't have a lot of FBS offers but with a strong senior season he can expect his offer list to grow. He likes Memphis a lot. He's in no rush and will take his time to evaluate the schools that offer him.
Film