football

New Memphis football offer: Christian Archangel

Bryan Moss
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

Memphis has offered Lafayette (LA) 3-star Comeaux Safety Christian Archangel. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Tulsa, LaTech, Rice

The latest

Archangel is a guy that can play on either side of the ball. He's projected to play Safety in college but could also play Corner. He doesn't have a lot of FBS offers but with a strong senior season he can expect his offer list to grow. He likes Memphis a lot. He's in no rush and will take his time to evaluate the schools that offer him.

Film

