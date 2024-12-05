Memphis Defeats LA Tech 81-71

Penny Hardaway and the #16 ranked Memphis Tigers defeated the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, 81-71, and improved to 7-1. PJ Haggerty led the team with 23 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists.

Coach Hardaway called this game a, "hangover from Hawaii." Memphis got off quick lead, and after a PJ Carter 3 at 13:45, the Tigers led 14-7.

The Bulldogs did not go away. Memphis would push their lead to 8, only for LTU to cut it back down to 2 multiple times.

They even managed to gain the advantage at the 2:02 mark and led the Tigers 35-33 after a 7-0 run. Despite a Tyrese Hunter fast break score off a turnover before half, the Tigers trailed 38-37 going into halftime.

The first half was a sloppy one from the Tigers. They turned the ball over 7 times and only created 6 assists. Memphis also shot 1-9 from beyond the arc. Despite all their own turnovers, Memphis did force 14 turnovers from the Bulldogs.

Hardaway mentioned how the message to the team was "understood" without needing to be explained in the locker room. That was evident as the Tigers came out and took back the lead after a Colby Rogers 3.

At the halfway point of the second half, Memphis took an 11-point lead after a 7-0 run extended the Tiger's lead to 61-50.

The next 3 minutes saw the Bulldogs outscore the Tigers 13-2, including a 10-0 run, to tie the game back up at 63 with 7 minutes to play.

Memphis responded with their own haymaker and scored 9-straight points to 72-63 with 3:53 to play.

This was enough for the Tigers to end the game, and PJ Haggerty hit the game ending free throws to seal the deal.

The Tigers shot 26-60(43.3%) from the field and 6-17(35.3%) from the three point line. Memphis out rebounded LTU 39-26 and grabbed 20 offensive rebounds. Memphis finished with an equal assist to turnover ratio, 14:14. The Tigers did show up defensively, totaling 13 steals and 5 blocks. Memphis capitalized off these takeaways and scored 31 points off turnovers.

PJ Haggerty, Tyrese Hunter, and Colby Rogers, who Penny Hardaway said could be the best trio of guards in the country, finished with 23, 20, and 13 points. Haggerty contributed 7 steals.

Memphis will take on the 5-3 Arkansas State Red Wolves on Sunday, December 8. Tip off is set for 3.p.m at the Forum as the Tigers look to stay perfect at home.
















