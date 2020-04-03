Ft. Worth (TX) 4-star running back Emeka Megwa has offers from just about everywhere. You can add Memphis to that list. Megwa, 6-foot-1 225 lbs., appreciated his Memphis offer. Here's what he had to say about the Tigers.

"They are a very good school that’s underrated," Megwa told TigerSportsReport.

It's easy to see why Megwa is highly sought after. He's a physical runner with speed. It's going to take more than one player to bring him down.

He hasn't visited Memphis yet but that will change once things gets back to normal from the Coronavirus outbreak.

What he think of the staff at Memphis?

"All great guys and they think highly of their program."

Memphis has had success recruiting the state of Texas and you can point to Patrick Taylor and Sean Dykes as an example of Texas kids succeeding at Memphis. Do their examples make Memphis a more viable option for him?

"Yeah, I feel like I could go to Memphis and play early."

He wants to make a commitment to a school after his junior season but doesn't have any early favorites as of now.

What's the main thing he's looking for in a school?

"A team that is a family."

Memphis will certainly have their work cut out to earn his services. They will be battling Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Georgia but Memphis knows that and won't back down.