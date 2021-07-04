Noah Batchelor is a Tiger

The Memphis Tigers Basketball team picked up their 3rd commitment of the 2022 class when Noah Batchelor made his commitment known via social media.

The 6-foot-6 small forward recently visited Memphis and it didn't take long for him to make up his mind.

Why Memphis?

"Just the stuff they got going on. They brought in Larry Brown who coached Allen Iverson. Great coach. He's the only coach to win a NBA championship and a NCAA Championship so to me it was a no-brainier. Everyday I'm just going to be learning," he said via Instagram Live.



He chose Memphis over Florida, Clemson, Georgetown, Pittsburgh, Maryland, and Nebraska.

With his commitment, the Tigers are now 15th in the Rivals 2022 Team Recruiting Rankings.

