As we teased on our message boards days ago , the Memphis Tigers have hired former Tiger Reggie Howard to assist in the secondary. He graduated from the University of Memphis in 2000.

Howard is a former Memphis player who also played in the NFL. He was the starting Cornerback for Carolina when they played New England in Super Bowl XXXVIII. Howard has also been on the Memphis staff twice in the past. He was a Defensive assistant in 2017 and Director of High School Relations in 2020.

Howard has had college coaching stops at Lane, Central Arkansas, and Campbell. He also coached at Kibry High in Memphis in 2016 as the defensive coordinator.