Seth Henigan finishes Senior Bowl with game-winning buzzer beater

Seth Henigan was a late addition to the premier pre-draft all-star game, the Reese's Senior Bowl. Yet his presence is what won it for the American team.

In what was a familiar sight to Tiger fans, former Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan led his squad with an 85-yard drive that was capped off by a touchdown pass to TCU's Jack Bech as time expired.

Henigan played the entirety of the fourth quarter for the American team and finished the game 12/14 for a game-high 132 yards and a touchdown.

Henigan's impressive showing will bump his draft stock, as all 32 NFL teams had scouts in attendance.