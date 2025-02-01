Advertisement
Published Feb 1, 2025
Seth Henigan finishes Senior Bowl with game-winning buzzer beater
circle avatar
Sam Shoemaker  •  TigerSportsReport
Staff Writer
Twitter
@s_shoemaker52

Seth Henigan was a late addition to the premier pre-draft all-star game, the Reese's Senior Bowl. Yet his presence is what won it for the American team.


Advertisement

In what was a familiar sight to Tiger fans, former Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan led his squad with an 85-yard drive that was capped off by a touchdown pass to TCU's Jack Bech as time expired.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

DON'T HAVE TSR PREMIUM YET? SIGN UP TODAY FOR JUST $9.95/MONTH!

Henigan played the entirety of the fourth quarter for the American team and finished the game 12/14 for a game-high 132 yards and a touchdown.

Henigan's impressive showing will bump his draft stock, as all 32 NFL teams had scouts in attendance.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it on the Memphis Message Board

--------------------------------------------------------------

Advertisement