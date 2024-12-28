Takeaways as Tigers Takedown Ole Miss, 87-70

The Memphis Tigers defeated the Chris Beard led Ole Miss Rebels 87-70 at the Forum. The Tigers were led by guard Colby Rogers, who scored 28.

This was a bounce back win for the Tigers, after falling to Mississippi State just a week prior. The way Memphis played today is the style and level of play we have come to expect from the Tigers.

They were active on defense, applying pressure, and played complementary basketball. Memphis had multiple possessions where they scored early on the shot clock after a turnover or stop.

When the Tigers are able to do that, they are at their best. The Tigers are able to score in a typical half court offense, but their game is elevated when playing fast.

The Tigers scored 21 fast break points today.

The takeaways from today's game will be separated into 3 tiers. The negatives, the good, and the great.

The Negatives

Turnovers have plagued the Tigers all year. Even though they were able to overcome them today, the timing of their turnovers gave Ole Miss opportunities to come back into this game. I note the timing because while 13 is not ideal, it is not a detrimental turnover count ,typically. However, Memphis gave Ole Miss multiple opportunities, 13 minute mark, 4:43 minute mark most notably, to cut the lead. The Rebels could not capitalize, but the Tigers did keep that door open for Ole Miss. In a game of mostly positives, this is just one negative to keep in mind. Memphis still finished with a positive assist turnover ratio, 15-13.

I would also like to see Memphis become more active in half court sets. It was not a huge negative today, thanks to Colby Rogers and the bigs, but it is not ideal for an offense to rely on a guy going to get a bucket. Memphis needs to improve at getting guys moving without the ball and cutting to the basket. We have seen it in spurts, but it needs to be a common occurrence for the offense to take the next leap.

The Good

Obviously, there is a lot of good to choose from, so I narrowed it down to two areas.

Effort/Defense

This is an area that won't necessarily pop up on the stat sheet, but it was clear to any viewer. Memphis did not take a break in this game. There was never a moment where I felt the Tigers didn't want it more than the Rebels. Memphis was diving on loose balls, executing traps, playing through contact, and playing hard defense. A refreshing sight after last week's game vs the Bulldogs. The Tigers blocked 9 shots and created 6 steals.

PJ Haggerty

Haggerty finished with 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists, a complete game from the sophomore transfer. Haggerty, who is usually the highest scoring Tiger, took a backseat offensively to Colby Rogers, but still proved to be the quarterback of the offense without scoring 20+. Haggerty was active defensively and on the boards.

The Great

The Bigs

Each big man for the Tigers today brought something great to the table, so it was easier to group them all in the great. Moussa Cisse finished with a double-double 13 points and 11 rebounds and 3 blocks.Cisse played like he had something to prove to his former team. Dain Dainja provided scoring, finishing with 16 points off 6-7 shooting. Nick Jourdain ended with 8 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 blocks of his own. Jourdain continues to be the glue guy for the Tigers, and adds length to the defense. Memphis out rebounded Ole Miss 45-34 and grabbed 12 offensive rebounds resulting in 13 points.

Colby Rogers

After going 1/19 in his last two games, Colby Rogers showed why he is so important to the Tigers. Rogers finished with 28 points and 4 rebounds. Rogers shot an efficient 10-16 from the field and 6-9 from beyond the arc, he also did not turn the ball over. I mentioned earlier how Memphis allowed Ole Miss opportunities to close the gap with turnovers, often they did not take advantage, but when they did, Colby Rogers was the silencer. He hit big shot after big shot, equivalent to body blows to the Rebel's efforts.

Memphis will travel to Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on January 2 to take on the now Dusty May-lessFlorida Atlantic Owls(7-6). This will be the start of conference play for the 10-3 Tigers. Tip off is set for 6.p.m.