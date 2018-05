Three-star Tight End Cormontae Hamilton picked up an offer from Memphis today.

"I’m honored to receive an offer from Memphis," Hamilton said.

He's starting to receive some notice from big time schools. Along with Memphis, he has an offer from Virginia Tech.

Hamilton, 6-foot-3 230 lbs., already visited Memphis and liked what he saw.

"I enjoyed it and it’s in the home town so that’s great."

