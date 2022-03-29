Three Tigers enter transfer portal
A week after Josh Minott declared for the NBA draft the Tigers are losing three more to the transfer portal.
Sophomore Guard Earl Timberlake, Freshman Center Sam Onu, and Freshman Forward John Camden all have announced they were going into the transfer portal.
Timberlake, 6-foot-6 220 lbs., only averaged 4.7 points per game and played an average of 17 minutes per game.
Onu, 6-foot-11 270 lbs., only saw action in preseason games. Camden, 6-foot-8 208 lbs., only played 2 mins this year and recorded 1 rebound.
Onu and Camden were part of the Tigers 2021 recruiting class that was ranked #1 on Rivals.