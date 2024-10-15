First Impressions After Memphis vs UNC St. Jude Classic

The Memphis Tigers fell 76-84 to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the St.Jude classic exhibition game. Since this was an exhibition game and will not count towards the team's records, there are no consequences to the game. However, we did learn a lot about the team and what we can expect from the Tigers.





Positive Takeaways From the Game

Offensive Aggressiveness: While not every possession was seamless, we saw guys trying to get to the rim and finish in the paint. The Tigers finished with 40 points in the paint and shot 11-17 on layups. It is easy to fall into the trap of setting for threes and contested jumpers, but for the most part, Memphis did a good job attacking the paint.

Rebounding: Crashing the boards proved to be a challenge for last year's Tigers, but tonight Memphis was active on the boards. PJ Haggerty and Nick Jourdain both finished with 9 rebounds. Memphis won the battle of the boards 41-40, but finished with 10 offensive rebounds and 10 second chance points.

Defense/Effort: The defensive performance was not always where it needed to be, but on account of this being the first real game reps for the team, that can be easily excused. What was good about the defense was the effort. Everyone looked like they wanted to be on the court when guarding the Tar Heels. Yes, there were miscommunications and lapses, but those should be eliminated with more experience. The Tigers finished with 14 steals and a lot of those came from hands in passing lanes and physicality in the paint. Overall, it looks like Penny Hardaway's attention to toughness is real.

Nick Jourdain: Jourdain, a remaining piece from last year's squad, is going to prove to be vital to the success of the Tigers. The senior looks far more comfortable on the court and is going to be someone Memphis leans on. He can be a rim protector and he's able to slide his feet and play tough defense away from the basket. His work put in during the off season is evident as UNC bigs would challenge him in the paint and he would win. He racked up 11 points and a pair of blocks and steals, look for him to be the anchor of the team.

Areas for Improvement

Ball Movement: This is a team full of transfers. This was the team's first time playing together against a real opponent. With that being said, the unity offensively was lacking. This is something that hurt last year's squad in stretches, but I believe this will be different this time around. Every starter has the ability to go get a bucket or create a shot for themselves in the paint, but the offense will reach the next level when guys are looking for the extra pass. Like most of the issues seen tonight, game reps and time will be helpful, but this is something that has to improve if the Tigers want to have consistent offense. 12 assists is not going to be enough to win every night.

Turnovers/Free Throws: The Tigers played a fairly clean first half, finishing with only 7 turnovers. They more than doubled that total in the second half and ended the game with 22 turnovers. Memphis had 10 turnovers in as many minutes in the second half. While some were forced due to the Tar Heels defense, multiple were unforced errors. On a team full of capable and talented ball handlers, this is too many mistakes. Another second half woe was the free throw line. Memphis finished 9-12 in the first half, but 8-16 in the second, including big misses in the final minutes. Possibly first game jitters or rust that needed knocking off, either way, something to keep an eye on.

Despite everything, this was a good showing from the new look Tigers and gave fans a taste of the team for the upcoming year. The heart displayed in the game tonight tells us a lot about the spirit of the team and how far they can go. Memphis will start its regular season in FedEx Forum were they will host the Missouri Tigers on November 4.












