Tigers Brew Up Win in Scooters Coffee Frisco Bowl

The University of Memphis football team (11-2) took down the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-7) 42-37 in a back-and-forth Scooters Coffee Frisco Bowl.

In February 2020, Ryan Silverfield put the finishing touches on his first recruiting class. Almost five years later, those players, including Jonah Gambill and Brandon Thomas, just played in and won their last college football game.

First half: The Tigers began the scoring on their second drive with a goal-line shovel pass to Mario Anderson from Seth Henigan. On the Mountaineers' following drive, Memphis safety Greg Rubin dipped his shoulder on the ball, forcing the Tigers' 15th fumble recovery of the year, this one by defensive lineman Mond Cole. The Tigers entered the red zone thanks to Greg Desrosiers' big-play ability. Still, they could not capitalize, as they settled for three, giving them a 10-0 lead as the second quarter began. The Mountaineers opted to go for it on 4th and one from their 46-yard line, but Memphis defensive back Kourtlan Marsh was not fooled by West Virginia's play-action fake and made a huge pass breakup. Of note, Marsh was thought to be out for the year with a lower leg injury but returned against Rice and has been one of Memphis' top defenders since. This season will be a redshirt for Marsh, giving him one final year of eligibility in 2025. On the next play, Greg Desrosiers showed off his speed as he found the sideline and soon after found the endzone, giving the Tigers a 17-0 lead. Also, Desrosiers is a true junior and will return to Memphis in 2025 should he see fit.



Memphis' aggressive, attacking defense is excellent when it works, but like everything in football, it is ugly when it does not. On a cover-one play (one high safety who worked to the opposite side of the field), Mountaineer receiver Hudson Clement hauled in an acrobatic over-the-shoulder pass. Memphis defensive back Kobee Minor was given a tough assignment in one-on-one press coverage and lost the ball in the air, giving the Mountaineers its first score. West Virginia cut into Memphis' lead with quarterback Garret Greene's 56-yard touchdown scamper to make it a 20-14 game. Memphis' veteran receivers, all donning neon green cleats, shone in the Tigers' ensuing possession, beginning with Roc Taylor's impressive one-on-one over-the-shoulder grab and ending with Demeer Blankumsee's incredible toe-tap touchdown. Blankumsee also shifted his way to the 2-point conversion, giving Memphis a 28-14 lead.





The Mountaineers pushed the ball down the field in under a minute to obtain the final score of the half, as the Tigers held onto a 28-17 lead at halftime of the Frisco Bowl.

Second half: The Tigers received the kickoff, and on the first play of the half, Seth Henigan tossed a 48-yard bomb to Roc Taylor. Henigan tossed it 55+ air yards under pressure in one of the best throws of his career.

Mario Anderson finished the drive off with his 21st touchdown of the season to give Memphis a 35-17 lead. Anderson's impressive feat finished just two shy of DeAngelo Williams' program record (rushing+receiveing) of 23. Memphis' struggles to stop West Virginia on the 3rd and long-continued thanks to Greene's scrambling ability and Clement's continuation of his big day; the Mountaineers found the red zone. 238-pound running back CJ Donaldson Jr. battered his way into the endzone on fourth and inches from the goal line to cut into Memphis' lead, 35-30.



On Memphis' ensuing drive, Demeer Blankumsee caught the longest FBS pass of the season, which did not result in a touchdown. Stop reading and watch the video inserted below; this is one of my favorite play calls of the year: