The Memphis Tigers defeated the Tulane Green Wave at home 90-78, and improved to 18-6. This marks the third straight win for the Tigers. The two have now split the series with Tulane winning in the midst of the Tigers losing streak on the 21st of January.

The Tigers played one of their most complete games of the season today. Offensively, the team was moving the ball efficiently. Ball movement was emphasized by point guard Jahvon Quinerly. In the post game presser Quinerly said, "That starts with the PG. I'm always looking to get guys open shots."

He also noted that, "The overall team was willing to make the extra pass today, and I just want that to continue."

The Tigers finished with 21 assists and only 11 turnovers. Quinerly led the team with 6 assists.

Defensively, the Tigers played with the same toughness and physicality as they did on their 10 game win streak. They made Tulane work for every point and forced 14 turnovers from the Green Wave.

Despite the 12 point margin, this game was always controlled by the Tigers. The only Tulane lead came in the first 2 minutes of play. The Tigers largest lead was 25 with 16:10 to play.

The Memphis defense was stifling the Green Wave in the opening 10 minutes of the game.

They led Tulane 25-6 by 10:39. Nae'Qwan Tomlin scored 10 points in those 10 minutes. Quinerly knocked down 2 threes during the run, including one from way beyond the arc to beat the shot clock.

The remainder of the quarter belonged to David Jones. Jones was only responsible for one point during the initial run, but finished with 13 first half points. Jones sunk a three at 3:02 to put the Tigers up 42-16.

He also sent the game into halftime with a dunk that erupted the stadium and gave Memphis a 46-29 lead.

The Forum was bringing the energy the Tigers needed today. This included a group in the student section who were shaving their hair as Tulane shot free throws.

Memphis came out of half and started another run. Tomlin made a layup and Nick Jourdain made a free throw before Tomlin and Jones combined for a 10-0 run that put the Tigers up 25.

Jordan Brown played a physical style in today's game. He made a layup at 8:39 to put Memphis up 74-54. Brown finished with 7 points and 3 rebounds.

David Jones made another igniting dunk at 3:03 to extend the Memphis lead to 16.

There was a different energy surrounding the game today. Memphis was playing with a chip on their shoulder and it showed in the chippyness of the game. There were 2 double technicals called and 46 combined fouls.

The final point of the game came from a Jahvon Quinerly lob to Jonathan Pierre. This put an exclamation mark on the game and sent the Green Wave home with a 90-78 loss.

In his opening statement, coach Hardaway called this win "almost flawless."

His only note was he wants his guys to look for a point total so they can play harder for a common goal.

The MVP for the Tigers was David Jones. Jones finished with 23 points off of 8-12 shooting from the field and 4-5 from beyond the arc. He finished with a double-double as well, grabbing 10 rebounds. The star also collected 4 assists, a pair of steals and a block.

Jahvon Quinerly finished with 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists.



The Tigers 46.8% and 37.5% from the perimeter. They also shot an improved 69.7% from the free throw line. Memphis grabbed 40 total rebounds and blocked 5 shots.

Memphis will travel to the Sugar Pit on Thursday, February 15 to play the 13-10 North Texas Mean Green. Tip off is set for 7.pm. as the Tigers look to continue their winning streak.



