Tigers get their man!

In a scheduled ceremony this evening at the Team Final (AAU) headquarters in his native DE, 5* big man Jalen Duren announced his intentions to reclassify to the class of ‘21, and attend the Univ. of Memphis. He chose the Tigers against stiff competition from Miami, Kentucky, as well as the G-League and NBL. The Memphis staff remained confident throughout the process, and really put on the full court press to close the deal. During Peach Jam, the few games where Coach Hardaway wasn’t in attendance, his assistants were. This exemplified how much of a priority he was to the staff.

This is the biggest recruiting coup of Hardaway’s tenure as head coach. Landing James Wiseman was a tremendous accomplishment, but there was a prior relationship there. To go outside of the city of Memphis to reel in a prospect of this magnitude, proves that Penny is a legitimate recruiting threat on the national stage.

Just last year it appeared that the majority of elite high school prospects would bypass the college route, and elect to turn pro via the G-league or NBL.There they were assured guaranteed dollars awaited. NIL has changed the game, and this was likely one of the first major examples of such. Reports say Duren was blown away by Memphis’ presentation on earning potential here in the city. I expect the university to be a big player in this new landscape, with FedEx and Nike in their backyard.