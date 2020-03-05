Despite another slow start, the Memphis Tigers were able to find their swagger enough to earn a much-needed win over Wichita State.

In a game without flow, Memphis showed maturity with their patience down the stretch. There were a few times where the Shockers would cut the lead to the single digits but, it was Tyler Harris and these scrappy Tigers who answered the call to earn this win.

The maturity down the stretch will be something this coaching staff will look for as this Tigers team makes their run at an AAC Tournament crown and outright at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

It won't be easy, but this Memphis team needs to take it one game at a time, the NCAA Tournament is not out of the realm of possibility especially after a win like tonight.

Memphis will return to action on Sunday as the Tigers head to Houston to take on the Cougars in the last regular-season game before the postseason run.