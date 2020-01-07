The Tigers return to the Elma Roane Fieldhouse for their first home conference matchup against the (9-5) Cincinnati Lady Bearcats. Memphis traveled to Houston on Sunday for their first AAC tilt of the season, falling 75-65 to Houston ending their five game winning streak. The Tigers were competitive throughout and never trailed by any more than eleven points (which was late in the game), but twenty four turnovers and going 11-20 for 55% from the stripe would be their undoing.

Memphis put five players in double figures in the loss, led by 13pts 3rebs 5asts for SR. Gazmyne Herndon. JUCO F Dulcy Fankam Mendijadeu continued her dominance on the boards, grabbing 10 on the game to go along with 12pts. JUCO F Keke Hunter also had a big game, grabbing 10 boards of her own with 11pts on the afternoon. SO. Jamirah Shutes chipped in with 10pts 4rebs 3asts and super sub FR. Madison Griggs added 12pts including 4-6 from beyond the arc. Griggs is shooting the ball from deep at a phenomenal clip. She is 43-92 for 46.7% on the season.