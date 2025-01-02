Tigers Take Care of FAU, 90-62

The #21 Memphis Tigers(11-3) dominated the Florida Atlantic Owls 90-62 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Tyrese Hunter led the team with 20 points in their first conference match up of the year.

Hunter and PJ Haggerty came out hot and combined for 9 straight points as the Tigers leaped out to a 9-0 lead.

After extending the lead to 13, the Owls would go on a run of their own. PJ Carter made his first of two 3s on the night to stifle the effort, and Memphis would extend their advantage back to 11 with 14 minutes remaining.

The Tigers held the lead for the whole game, but FAU did cut it down to 5 with 7:24 to play. Memphis used their timeout which led to a Nick Jourdain 3 that course corrected the Tigers. Memphis was up 42-32 going into the locker rooms.

Haggerty(13) and Hunter(14) combined for 27 of Memphis' 42 points at half, but also 8 of their 10 turnovers. The Tigers shot an efficient 7-13 from the perimeter as well.

The Owls were able to keep the game close in the opening minutes of the second half, but then the Tigers took control and didn't look back.

At the 14:40 mark, PJ Carter hit another 3 that sparked a 10-0 run and gave Memphis a 19 point lead, their biggest of the night at that point.

It was during this run that Dain Dainja picked up his 4th foul of the night. Due to a bizarre interaction between Nick Jourdain and Penny Hardaway, which resulted in a trip to the bench for the forward, Dainja stayed in the game.

Before his 4th foul at the 14:59 mark, Dainja had 0 points. The Illinois transfer ended the game with 16.

The remainder of the game was dominated by the Tigers. After getting out of Penny's doghouse, Jourdain played minutes with Dainja and Cisse. It was the first time this season all 3 Memphis bigs played at the same time.

Colby Rogers hit his only 3 of the night with 4:59 remaining to give Memphis a 28 point lead, their biggest of the night. The Tigers held onto this advantage and left Boca Raton with a 90-62 win.

Moussa Cisse caught a lob with 18 seconds remaining to put an emphasis on the Tiger's first conference win of the year.

Memphis finished shooting 33-59(55.9%) and 10-18(55.6%) from beyond the arc. On the other hand, the Owls shot a detrimental 5-31 from the perimeter. The Tigers outrebounded FAU 44-34 and forced 13 turnovers.

Memphis turned the ball over 19 times, and finished with just 15 assists.

Thankfully, for the Tigers, they were red hot from 3, and FAU was not.

The MVP goes to Tyrese Hunter who finished with 20 points(8-14), 7 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Memphis will head back home to take on the North Texas Mean Green(10-3) as they look to continue to stay perfect in conference play. Tip off is set for 4.p.m on January 5th.



