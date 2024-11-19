What Is Seth Henigan's Legacy?

University of Memphis defensive back Julian Barnett is no longer with the team
Memphis improved to 8-2 with a 27-20 win over Rice. Lets take a looks at the PFF Grades
Led by Alasia Smith's 28 points, the University of Memphis women's basketball team beat Samford 88-75 in the Elma Roane
The Memphis Tigers improved to 2-0 after a 80-74 win over the UNLV Rebels.
The Memphis Tigers football team played the Rice Owls in a nationally televised prime-time game at Simmons Bank Liberty
University of Memphis defensive back Julian Barnett is no longer with the team
Memphis improved to 8-2 with a 27-20 win over Rice. Lets take a looks at the PFF Grades
Led by Alasia Smith's 28 points, the University of Memphis women's basketball team beat Samford 88-75 in the Elma Roane
University of Memphis defensive back Julian Barnett is no longer with the team
Memphis improved to 8-2 with a 27-20 win over Rice. Lets take a looks at the PFF Grades
Led by Alasia Smith's 28 points, the University of Memphis women's basketball team beat Samford 88-75 in the Elma Roane
The Memphis Tigers improved to 2-0 after a 80-74 win over the UNLV Rebels.
The Memphis Tigers football team played the Rice Owls in a nationally televised prime-time game at Simmons Bank Liberty
University of Memphis defensive back Julian Barnett is no longer with the team
Memphis improved to 8-2 with a 27-20 win over Rice. Lets take a looks at the PFF Grades
Led by Alasia Smith's 28 points, the University of Memphis women's basketball team beat Samford 88-75 in the Elma Roane