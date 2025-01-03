What You Need to Know Before Watching Memphis Take On North Texas

Memphis is currently 11-3 and 1-0 in conference play. The Tiger's losses came from number 4 Auburn, Arkansas State, and Mississippi State. Memphis has staple wins this season, such as Mizzou, number 4 Clemson, and number 16 Ole Miss.

On ESPN this Sunday, the 21st-ranked Memphis Tigers will host the North Texas Mean Green. The match will feature the current #1 and #2 in the American Athletic Conference.

North Texas also has only three losses, sitting at 10-3. These losses are not as quality as Memphis’. The losses come from McNeese, Utah State, and High Point. They do have a good win over Oregon State, which currently has an 11-4 record.

Memphis has the statistical advantage over North Texas. The Tigers are averaging 79.1 points per game while the Mean Green are down at 68.7. However, North Texas does have the advantage in points allowed per game at only 57.9 compared to Memphis’ 75.5. The Tigers have a 45.7 field goal shooting percentage. North Texas has a similar percentage at 44.3.

A key player to watch for North Texas is 6 foot 1, 185-pound senior guard, Atin Wright. Wright is averaging 13.5 points on a 38.1 field goal shooting percentage. He is 39 percent from three-point land. If the game gets close late he is a player the Mean Green can rely on to make clutch free throws, missing just three this season (41-44).

PJ Haggerty, the 6 foot 3, 191-pound sophomore guard has been putting on a show this season. He is averaging 22.1 points per game. He is shooting 47.5 percent from field goal land and 32.8 percent from behind the arc. He has consistently been a key player in every game this season.