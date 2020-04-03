Memphis Special Teams Coordinator Pete Lembo is entering his second season at Memphis. Under Lembo's tutelage the Tigers went from being the 59th ranked team in Special Teams efficiency to being #2.



Coach Pete Lembo

Pete played high school ball in Staten Island, NY. He went on to play college ball at Georgetown. He got his college coaching start at Albany as a GA and spent two seasons there before getting the tight end coaching job at Dartmouth. He spent one season as the offensive coordinator at Hampden-Sydney before getting the offensive line coaching job at Lehigh. In 2001 Lehigh promoted him to head coach. He went 11-1 in his first season and got the Mountain Hawks to quarterfinals of the D-1AA playoffs. He spend five seasons at Lehigh and never had a losing season. His record was 44-14 in his time at Lehigh. He then went to Elon to try and rebuild that program. The Phoenix won just 3 games the year before Lembo took over. He nearly doubled their win total in just one season going 5-6. They were competitive in 5 of their 6 losses and 3 of those losses were by 10 points or less. That would be his only losing season at Elon.

One man who went up against Coach Lembo was former Richmond head coach Mike London. "You know what? I think Coach Lembo was the original sweater vest guy more than Jim Tressel (laughing). In all seriousness though, Coach Lembo is a great guy. He did it the right way at Elon. His teams were always very well prepared and disciplined. His teams were very well coached."

Coach Pete Lembo (KEVIN MINGORA / MORNING CALL)