What was it about Memphis that stood out above the rest?

3-star defensive end William Whitlow Jr. has made up his mind on where he's like to play his college ball. The 6-foot-3 end chose Memphis over Tennessee, Missouri, UAB, and Arkansas State.

"From Day 1 Memphis never sold me on fake dreams. They always kept it real and they treated like I was a part of the family. I valued their honesty," Whitlow Jr told TigerSportsReport.

Memphis Defensive Line coach Kyle Pope is his main recruiter and Whitlow Jr. quickly built a bond with him.

"Coach Pope is a cool and genuine type of guy."

Whitlock Jr. said his recruiting process was difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that building the trust with the coaches was paramount in making a final decision.

He did get to visit Memphis before the pandemic hit when his sister visited for softball.



Another reason Memphis stood out to him was the way Memphis plays defense.



"I like how they play fast and physical."

That fits how he wants to play since he tries to model his game about Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack.



He likes to give back to the community as well. Before the pandemic he would volunteer at the YMCA and will look to continue to help the community once he arrives at Memphis.

So far this year for Stanhope Elmore High he has 73 tackles (52 solo), 34 TFL's, 7 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 defensive touchdown, and 1 blocked punt.

