Things have been fairly quiet on the recruiting front for the Memphis Tigers and the 2020 class. Despite being in on some high profile talent, there hasn’t been a lot of movement. This could change very soon! First we’ll take a lot at the guys who had Memphis offers but decided to commit elsewhere. Despite having offers Memphis didn’t seriously recruit them all. For the purposes of this article I’ll list them anyway,

THE ONES WHO GOT AWAY :

• Rivals ‘20 #2 Cade Cunningham 6’7” 215 G Monteverde Academy Montverde, FL

Cunningham received a Memphis offer way back in the spring but you didn’t hear them connected to him much after the early part of the summer. He committed to Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma St. Cowboys on Tuesday.

• Rivals ‘20 #4 Terrence Clark 6’6” 185 G Brewster Academy Wolfeboro, NH

He was expected to take an official to Memphis shortly before heading on his visit to Kentucky where he subsequently committed. The Tigers saw the writing on the wall and cancelled the visit. They have shown a willingness to move on when it appears a prospect is heading elsewhere.

• Rivals ‘20 #10 Isaiah Todd 6’10” 220 F Word of God Christian Academy Raleigh, NC

With it being widely expected that Memphis freshman James Wiseman and Precious Achiuwa will be one and dones, the Tigers will have a hole in the front court for 2020. A modern day big man like Isaiah Todd would’ve gone a long ways towards filling that void. Todd was expected to take an official visit to Memphis in early October. That visit was supposed to be rescheduled but ultimately never materialized. He subsequently committed to Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverine on October 17th.

• Rivals ‘20 #14 Daishen Nix 6’4” 190 G Trinity International Las Vegas, NV

Memphis offered Daishen Nix back in December of last year. Being a west coast guy he decided to stay on the left coast and committed to UCLA back in August.

• Rivals ‘20 #15 Jaden Springer 6’6” 200 G IMG Academy Bradenton, FL

I mentioned earlier that Penny and the Memphis staff don’t mind moving on if it appears they don’t have a real shot at a kid (this scenario doesn’t happen much). Things were a little different here as Memphis continued to recruit Jaden, allowed him to complete his official and even followed up when it appeared that he was Tennessee bound. Springer eventually landed with the Vols in late October.

• Rivals ‘20 #30 Dalen Terry 6’6” 180 G Hillcrest Academy Phoenix, AZ

Memphis extended an offer to Terry back in February of this year, They appeared to have a great shot as Dalen said at one point he “idolized Hardaway” In the end he decided to stay in state and committed to the Arizona Wildcats in late July.

• Rivals ‘20 #41 Mady Sissoko 6’9” 225 C Wasatch Academy Wasatch, UT

Memphis got in on Sissoko late in the game. Sissoko said at that time that he was surprised to get the offer from the Tigers. Memphis did make his final 4 but he committed to Michigan State shortly afterwards.

• Rivals ‘20 #45 Matthew Murrell 6’3” 200 G IMG Academy Bradenton, FL

The former Whitehaven stand out is a little different than the other guys on this list as he is technically still available. He has left the Memphis area to play his senior year at IMG Academy in Florida. Memphis extended an offer but did not make Murrell’s final 5. He is making his announcement on November 9th back here in Memphis. It’s widely expected that he will follow his former high school coach Faragi Phillips and commit to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

• Nations #1 JUCO Prospect Jay Scrubbs 6’6” 220 G John Logan College

Committed to his hometown school the Louisville Cardinals in late September.





PLENTY OF FISH LEFT IN THE SEA :

Don’t panic #TigerNation! Memphis is still in on several high level prospects for the 2020 class. Most of those prospects are expected to sign late in the early period or in the spring. I think one aspect of this is they would like to see how the team performs before making a decision.

• Rivals ‘20 #3 Jalen Green 6’5” 170 G Prolific Prep Napa, CA

Similar to James Wiseman in the 2019 class, Green could be the lynchpin to the 2020 class. He is the highest rated player they are chasing and definitely the most talented. He is elite on both ends of the floor and is a sure fire one and done prospect. He transferred from San Joaquin Memorial to play his final year at Prolific Prep. I’ve long felt Memphis would be his landing spot as he took his junior visit to Memphis along with RJ Hampton and also visited officially during Memphis Madness. Here at Rivals we have him 100% FutureCasted to Memphis but looking around the country there are other writers who think Oregon and Auburn have just as good of a chance. One of these three schools is going to have a program changing gift under the tree as Green is set to announce his commitment on Christmas Day.

• Rivals ‘20 #6 Ziaire Williams 6’8” 190 F Sierra Canyon Chatsworth, CA

Memphis extended an offer back in March. There hasn’t been much traction on that front since the early summer. No official visit to Memphis is expected and Arizona is thought to be the leader in the clubhouse.

• Rivals ‘20 #7 Greg Brown 6’8” 190 F Vandergrift Austin, TX

Outside of Green Brown is the top priority for the Tigers 2020 class. Above the rim athlete, has guard like skills as a SF/PF. He can put it on the floor and can also shoot it with range. He’s expected to take an official during the first week of January and take in the Memphis/Georgia game at FedExForum. The Tigers main competition will be Texas and Auburn but I expect it to come down to the Tigers and Longhorns. Keep an eye on the Shaka Smart situation in Austin as it appears he is on shaky ground. That could swing the pendulum in the direction of Memphis in the end.

• Rivals ‘20 #35 Dawson Garcia 6’10” 215lbs. Prior Lake Savage, MN

Extremely skilled. A player who isn’t necessarily elite at anything but good at a lot. He has a high basketball IQ, is a good passer, capable rebounder and can shoot it all the way out to three point range. He took an official to Memphis during Tiger pro day. He has also taken officials to home school Minnesota, Indiana and is set to take his final visit to Marquette this weekend. He is expected to make his commitment in December.

• Rivals ‘20 #42 Kyree Walker 6’5” 205 Hillcrest Academy Phoenix, AZ

The Tigers offered Walker back in 2018 after he reopened his recruitment de-committing from Arizona St.. It’s been awhile since you’ve heard about Kyree being connected to the Tigers and it’s widely expected that he’ll land with Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

• Rivals ‘20 #54 Clifford Omoruyi 6’10” 230 C Roselle Catholic Roselle, NJ

Elite defender with a 7’5” wingspan. If his offensive game catches up he will be an NBA level prospect. As with some of the other guys, you haven’t heard much traction for Memphis on this one but that certainly doesn’t mean that will remain the case.



• Rivals ‘20 #100 Chris Moore 6’6” 200 F West Memphis West Memphis, AR

Took an official visit to Memphis back in August. He has since taken officials to Arkansas and Auburn. A 3-4yr player who can be a leader and glue guy on a championship level team. The type of guy that just makes winning plays. He can often be found at FedExForum behind the bench at Tiger games. Penny Hardaway and assistant Tony Madlock visited him at West Memphis Senior High School this week. He is scheduled to make his announcement on Friday November 15th and as you’ll see in my FutureCasts below I expect it to be Memphis.





