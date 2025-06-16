Eaton Waiver Denied, Sharpshooter Out of Eligibility

The University of Memphis women's basketball team will be without Elauna Eaton after the NCAA denied her eligibility waiver request, a program spokesperson tells Rivals.

Eaton began her career at Arkansas in 2021, appearing in 28 games for the Razorbacks. Eaton spent the following two seasons in Oxford, playing in 29 and 21 games for Ole Miss, respectively.

The lefty sharpshooter played in all 30 games, starting 16 for the Tigers in 2024, averaging 8.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Her fourth collegiate season in Memphis marked the end of her career, as the Tigers submitted a waiver for an extra season of eligibility in April in a move similar to Dain Dainja's impending request on the men's side.

Eaton was listed as a junior on the Tigers roster, and the optimism surrounding her return hinged on the limited playing time she saw in 2023, as she averaged only 5.1 minutes per game in 21 appearances for the Rebels.

It's safe to assume this comes as a surprise to the program as Eaton did not participate in senior day activities at any of her stops. She is expected to pursue a professional career.