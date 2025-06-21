Advertisement
Published Jun 21, 2025
JT Barlow commits to Memphis
Bryan Moss  •  TigerSportsReport
Twitter
@RivalsBmoss

The Memphis Tigers picked up commitment #17 this morning as Evergreen (AL) Hillcrest Safety JT Barlow made his commitment known via social media.

Barlow, 6-foot-2 180 lbs., is currently on his official visit to Memphis. He chose Memphis over Miss State, Kentucky, Wake Forest, and others.

HIGHLIGHTS

