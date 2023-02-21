2023 Memphis Football Schedule Released
The AAC Football schedule was released today.
Returning to the conference are ECU, Memphis, Navy, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, and USF.
In are Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UAB, and UTSA.
Out are Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF.
So let's take a look at the Memphis Tigers 2023 Football Schedule
MEMPHIS
Sat., Sept. 2 Bethune-Cookman
Sat., Sept. 9 at Arkansas State
Thu., Sept. 14 Navy *
Sat., Sept. 23 vs. Missouri 1
Sat., Sept. 30 Boise State
Fri., Oct. 13 Tulane *
Sat., Oct. 21 at UAB *
Sat., Oct. 28 at North Texas *
Sat., Nov. 4 South Florida *
Sat., Nov. 11 at Charlotte *
Sat., Nov. 18 SMU *
Sat., Nov. 25 at Temple * ^
Saturday, Dec. 2 – American Football Championship
* American Athletic Conference game
1 The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, Mo.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it on the Memphis Football Message Board