2023 Memphis Football Schedule Released

The AAC Football schedule was released today.

Returning to the conference are ECU, Memphis, Navy, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, and USF.

In are Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UAB, and UTSA.

Out are Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF.

So let's take a look at the Memphis Tigers 2023 Football Schedule

Memphis Tigers Football (Cody Glenn/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS

Sat., Sept. 2 Bethune-Cookman

Sat., Sept. 9 at Arkansas State

Thu., Sept. 14 Navy *

Sat., Sept. 23 vs. Missouri 1

Sat., Sept. 30 Boise State

Fri., Oct. 13 Tulane *

Sat., Oct. 21 at UAB *

Sat., Oct. 28 at North Texas *

Sat., Nov. 4 South Florida *

Sat., Nov. 11 at Charlotte *

Sat., Nov. 18 SMU *

Sat., Nov. 25 at Temple * ^

Saturday, Dec. 2 – American Football Championship


* American Athletic Conference game

1 The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, Mo.


