Published Jun 7, 2025
Zechariah Jenkins commits to Memphis
Bryan Moss  •  TigerSportsReport
The Memphis Tigers picked up a commitment from 3-star wide receiver Zechariah Jenkins when he made his decision known via social media today.

Jenkins is on his official visit. He told TigerSportsReport before the visit that meeting with the coaches and spending time with them, especially Coach Smith, was what he was looking forward to the most.


