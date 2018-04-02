Local 3* offensive lineman Melvin McBride from Whitehaven took in a visit to Memphis and got to see their scrimmage and liked what he saw.

"It was great as always. Its was my 3rd time visiting," McBride told TigerSportsReport.

McBride, 6-foot-4 315 lbs., was impressed with the scrimmage, "I like the way they play."

Memphis offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield is his main recruiter and they have started to build a bond.

"He's great and he really cares about the player off the field as well."

McBride said his favorite part of the trip was the photo shoot and getting the time to talk to the coaching staff.

He's yet to hit his full potential. McBride has only played football one year but Whitehaven head coach Rodney Saulsberry says the sky's the limit for him.

"The sky is the limit for him. Dominant at the point of attack. True beast on the field and this was his first year playing," Saulsberry said.

"He weighs 300+ but looks like he weighs 250. Built like a solid rock. He's a monster in the making."

Before football, McBride played basketball and he credits basketball for helping him in football.

"I think that's how I was so athletic coming in to football."

He lists athleticism as one of the strengths for him.

"My athleticism is a strength. I'm 315 pounds and I'm really fast for that size and very strong. I bench 340 and squat 600. I'm technically sound and the crazy part is that this is my first year really playing football in my life."

Some kids like to get away from their home to go to college and some like to stay home. Which does he prefer?

"I would love to get away and explore new places but its becoming a good possibility of me staying home the way Memphis been treating me. I would stay but I also want to get away at the same time. It makes it harder when it comes down to my recruiting choices."

McBride has time to evaluate and filter through exactly what he wants. He doesn't have a timetable on a commitment. He wants to make sure where ever he does go that it's the right choice.

He's not taking the offseason lightly, he has things he wants to work on to prepare him for his senior season.

"Really just getting stronger, my footwork and technique. This was my first year playing so I just used my strength more than technique but since I've been working on it a lot, my technique is really good now but by summer my technique should be great."

He also plans on visiting Miss. State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, South Carolina, Louisville, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana.





