Oxford (AL) Safety Antwon Fegans visited Memphis recently and now he has an offer from the Tigers. So what does he think of Memphis?

"I love Memphis. It’s very family oriented and all the coaches showed me tons and tons of love when I went up there. We had a long talk with Coach Lembo and Coach Locke, they made me feel special for sure! I loved it...got to go back!"

The 6-foot-2 185 lbs three-star really hit it off with Memphis Special Teams Coach Pete Lembo.

"Coach Lembo is a great guy. He talked to me for a while made me feel special and made it know that they wanted me there and made my family feel very much welcomed."

Fegans said it was too early in the recruiting process for him to have any early favorites. He wants to thoroughly examine all offers and will wait till after the season before he makes a commitment.

