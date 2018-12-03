The Memphis Tigers picked up a commitment from 3-Star Athlete Jashon Watkins today when he made his choice public on social media.

Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way 💙🖤 #tigerfam19 pic.twitter.com/AG0PbcHwNK

Watkins had offers from Florida, Arkansas, Louisville, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and a bunch of other Power 5 schools.

What are his thoughts on Memphis?

"Really great program, there on the come up," Watkins told TigerSportsReport.

Watkins said his main recruiter from Memphis was Coach Silverfield and they have built a strong bond.

"He’s a great coach. He's been recruiting me since I was a freshman. I feel its a real life connection with me and him, and just not on a football level."

What were the determining factors in his commitment?

"Just having that connection with the coaches and players and just feeling like I’m at home."

Watkins becomes the third Nashville area commit for the 2019 class.

