Polynesian Bowl: Top performers from Day 3

HONOLULU – The action returned to Honolulu at the Polynesian Bowl on Wednesday as the teams continue to work toward Friday’s matchup. Pads finally went on for the first time this week for a portion of Wednesday's action allowing for the linemen to have some contact. There is a strong group of linemen on both sides of the ball this week, and it was a great opportunity to see both positions work against one another. The highlight of the day was a 78-yard throw from USC-bound quarterback Husan Longstreet to win the long ball competition to close out Day 3, but there were several impressive performances during Wednesday’s action as well.

At 6-foot-3 and 267 pounds, the 2026 defensive tackle prospect is one of the slimmest players among his position group this week, but that does not hold him back and did not during Wednesday’s one-on-one work. His speed is impressive and was a problem for offensive linemen to handle on the interior. Carrington mixed up his moves, and really made it a challenge to slow him down on each of his reps on Day 3.

The five-star from Texas is one of the top recruits in attendance this week, and he looked the part during Wednesday’s one-one-one session. Fasusi had a wide array of options throughout his recruitment before ultimately committing to and signing with Oklahoma. The No. 12 player in the 2025 Rivals250 was immovable during the one-on-one drills, and it was a challenge for any defensive lineman to generate push against him during his reps. He worked against 2026 high four-star recruit and Maryland commit Zion Elee for a couple reps and didn’t have much of an issue against the No. 2 defensive end in the class.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher from Texas is the perfect player for his position in today’s college football. Ford was asking to see his clips after Wednesday’s one-on-one session, and for good reason. He has impressive speed and a variety of moves in his tool kit that help him get into the backfield. He had a nice battle going with Georgia Tech-bound offensive lineman Josh Petty during Wednesday’s practice, and Ford used a nice inside move to cross up Petty and win the rep. The 2026 prospect already has more than two dozen offers and should have his pick of top programs when the time comes to make a decision.

One of the only players to challenge Keenyi Pepe on Wednesday was the No. 1 defensive tackle prospect in the 2026 Rivals250. Geralds was eager to get into the mix with anyone Wednesday, and he had a number of reps throughout the one-on-one portion of practice. He showcased his versatility by working both inside and outside but was particularly impressive as an edge rusher by using his combination of size and speed to get by offensive tackles. He challenged Pepe during their rep to wrap up the session, and backed up his lofty ranking with his play on Day 3.

No quarterback has dominated the first three days of practice, but the Memphis signee feels like he has been the most consistent through each day so far. There is some real velocity to his passes giving Hill an ability to hit his receivers in the right spots and fit the ball into tight windows. He’s worked a lot on underneath routes through the first three days of practice but his accuracy has been notable.

Oregon has continued to have a reputation for churning out top offensive linemen, and that looks to be the case moving into the future as well. Kalaniuvalu was once set to play for BYU before flipping his decision to the Ducks during the Early Signing Period. Now, he’ll get to continue the tradition of top-level offensive line play in Eugene. Wednesday, the 6-foot-4, 304-pound guard was among the most impressive offensive linemen during the one-on-one drills with several impressive reps including a big win over Geralds. He worked on both sides of the line and made it look easy at times.

The Washington signee has quietly put together as impressive of a three-day stretch as any of the other tight ends in attendance this week. Naone continues to make big catches down the field, and his athleticism has shined through on more than one occasion over the course of the first few days. He continued to make plays Wednesday including coming up with a nifty grab down the field during the 7-on-7 portion of practice. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound recruit isn’t the biggest tight end on the field this week, but he has been a matchup problem for the Team Mauka defenders.

You wouldn’t be able to guess that the top-50 recruit is one of the underclassmen at the event. Pepe is a mountain at 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, and looks every bit the part of a future star at the tackle position. Up until Wednesday that had been limited to very little contact at the Polynesian Bowl, but the four-star prospect was able to showcase his abilities in the one-on-one portion of practice for the linemen. Pepe won multiple reps and was stout at the point of attack, leading to edge rushers having a difficult time getting any kind of push.

The hometown defensive back from Honolulu is another three-star recruit who has been able to shine through the first few days of practice this week. Utu has continually found himself in the right spot on many occasions, and that was again the case Wednesday on Day 3. He had an impressive pass breakup down the field that nearly became an interception, and that play was indicative of what he has shown throughout the first few practices. He has been strong in coverage and disruptive when the ball is in the air.