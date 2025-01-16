Roadrunners Topple Tigers in Controversial Finish

The University of Memphis women's basketball team (3-13, 1-4 American) fell to the UTSA Roadrunners (15-2, 6-0) on Wednesday in a highly contested game with a controversial ending.

Memphis star forward Alasia Smith came off the bench (coach's decision) for the Tigers. Smith, who has never missed a game due to injury, has played in 135 college basketball games in her five-year career. Wednesday against the Roadrunners was only the fourth game she did not start. First Half: An even-keel first quarter found the teams tied at 11 at the first media break, and Elauna Eaton's buzzer-beating side-step midrange made it a 20-19 Roadrunner lead after quarter one. To start the second quarter, guard Tilly Boler gave the Tigers a 24-20 lead with her quick seven-point burst. Memphis built on that with a second quarter characterized by a full-court press that forced eight first-half Roadrunner turnovers, giving the home team a 32-26 lead. Spending the opening 55 seconds of the game on the bench didn't seem to bother Smith, as she totaled 9 first-half rebounds and 4 steals, showcasing her elite hustle.



Second Half: The Tigers kept the same intensity on defense in the second half, but a lack of ball movement and scoring hurt, giving UTSA a 40-39 lead with less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter. With four lead changes, Memphis' 3/14 shooting slump in a Seesaw third quarter came to a close with UTSA on top, 43-42. Memphis guard DeeDee Hagemann's poor shooting streak ended in the third quarter. She finished the game 3/12 from the field. A Boler clutch three-pointer as the shot clock expired gave Memphis a 62-55 lead with under four minutes remaining, putting the Tigers in position to pounce. Boler's impact on the game can't be understated. Anytime Memphis fell into a drought, she gave her team just what the doctor ordered, finishing the game with 19 points. Memphis led by as much as 11 in the final period, but UTSA created chaos and hit shots, fighting its way back into the game. With 58 seconds remaining in the contest, Smith was at the line in a tie-ball game. She missed both. After UTSA hit one free throw to take the lead, the Tigers held the ball with 27 seconds left. A tough up-and-under from Smith gave Memphis a 66-65 lead with 12 seconds left, needing one stop to win the game. In the aftermath of the celebration, as the teams headed to their bench for the timeout, UTSA forward Idara Udo ran through the Memphis celebration, giving Tiger guard Tanyuel Welch a slight bump. Welch retaliated with a push to Udo's back, and the Roadrunner big made a questionable but savvy play by falling to the floor in agony. Welch was assessed an intentional foul for "unnecessary pushing." Watch the whole fiasco (and my opinion on it) unfold below.

