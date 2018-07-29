The Memphis Tigers reeled in another recruit from the Nashville area when 3-star Defensive End Joseph Honeysucker made his commitment known via Twitter

Why Memphis?

"It just matched everything I was looking for," he told TigerSportsReport.

Who does he model his game after?

"Derek Barnett. I've been looking up to him since he was in high school. We still keep in contact. The way he gets off and the way he bends the edge is phenomenal."

Pass rushing is certainly something that's been missing for the Tigers defense so the commitment of Honeysucker is a much needed one.

