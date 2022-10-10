The University of Memphis has added Class of 2023 standout Ryan Forrest. Ryan is the first high school recruit of this year’s incoming class. Standing 6-foot-4 with amazing athleticism. Coach Penny Hardaway loves guards who are athletic, and great defensive minded tough players. The Marion, Arkansas standout had a great summer on the Nike EYBL circuit playing for Pro Skills averaging over 15 ppg.

Ryan will be completing his Senior season at Link Academy. Getting the opportunity to play for Link will help him get ready for college basketball. Competing against high major competition at practice, and in games. Also the opportunity to train with a Top 10 Nationally ranked program. Getting the chance to be prepared for the college level is what made the decision to forgo his Senior year of basketball from Marion High School, to attend Link Academy.

Forrest took the time to tell TigersSportsReports.com on why he made his decision to become a Memphis Tiger.

“I chose Memphis because growing up playing in Memphis , I was always able to see the tigers play. After that, it just stuck with me that I can see myself playing in that uniform. It’s one of my goals that I can say I accomplished . Then I have my cousin Shawn Forrest on the coaching staff as well so I feel Memphis is a place I can grow as a basketball player and as a man.”

His favorite player of the program is Derrick Rose. When you watch Ryan play above the rim he will occasionally draw some comparisons with his pure athleticism. What has improved over his career is his ability from behind the arc.

That is something the Tigers will be looking to add for the upcoming season in 23-24.