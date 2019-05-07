Class of 2020 Tennessee linebacker C.J. Ware has his share of options when it comes to offers, but he's still evaluating them and not worried about cutting his list or scheduling official visits just yet. However, that doesn't mean he's not making it college campuses and seeing what some programs have to offer. Recently, he took trips to Louisville and Memphis, with both programs taking the time to show the merits of their respective programs. Rivals.com recently caught up with Ware to talk about the visits, as well for his upcoming camp and visit plans.

"Memphis, Cincinnati, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and Louisville are the schools that I've been talking to the most lately. I'd say those are the main schools."

Louisville: "I went up there for a visit recently. There's a lot of energy up there with the new coaching staff. I had a good time."

Thoughts on the new staff: "I like the new coaches. I think they're really trying to jumpstart the program and get off on the right foot. This was my first time meeting them. I'm just trying to feel them out and get to know them. I think it's going to be really cool to see them bring back the program with the energy and the plan they have."

Potential fit in UL defense: "They see me as a guy standing up and playing on the edge. But depending on how much weight I gain, they could also see me playing defensive line."

Memphis: "I feel like Memphis is really family orientated. I feel like the school has just been recruiting me heavily the longest and showing me genuine interest the longest. They have been 100 percent real with me."

Last visit to campus: "I did a visit about a month ago. It was a one-on-one visit with the coaching staff and the academic advisors. I got to talk to Coach Norvell one-on-one and he told me they really want me there. I'm one of the top guys on their board. Since then, Coach Edwards, who would be my position coach, came by to see my spring practice, too. So they are really showing me a lot of love."

Thoughts on Norvell: "He's really making me feel like a priority and like the No. 1 guy on their board. I would say him taking time and talking with me one-on-one really makes me feel like I'm wanted there."

Official visits: "I haven't made that decision yet. Louisville in in the mix for sure. More than likely Memphis will get one, too."

Camp plans: "I know I'm for sure going to camp at Vanderbilt. They are showing me a lot of interest. Kentucky as well. Georgia Tech likes my film and they want to see me camp, too. Wake Forest and Duke, also."