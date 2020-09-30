Rivals ‘21 4-star 94th ranked prospect John Camden has committed to the Univ. of Memphis per his instagram. The 6’7” 185lb. wing out of Brewster Academy (NH) becomes the second commit of the 2021 class for the Tigers.





Camden dealt with some injuries early on in his junior campaign, but returned midway through the season really putting himself on the radar of several high level programs. He averaged 19ppg, and showed that he’s not only a big time shooter but a playmaker as well. He’ll bring length and athleticism to the Tiger roster.

Memphis assistant Cody Toppert was the lead recruiter on Camden, and has really become an asset on the recruiting trail for Penny Hardaway. When asked about Memphis back in August, Camden told Stock Risers Jake Weingarten the following :

“Great relationship with the coaches, play style, and system that would help prepare me for the next level. Big on personal development.”

Camden chose Memphis over Indiana, Nebraska, Virginia Tech and Miami. The Tigers could potentially receive some more good news as Rivals ‘21 4-star 46th ranked prospect Jordan Nesbitt is expected to make his commitment tomorrow afternoon between Memphis, Illinois, and SLU.

Memphis currently ranks 21st in the 2021 Rivals Team Rankings.





