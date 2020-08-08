TigerSportsReport - 4-star Josh Minott becomes Tigers first ‘21 commit.

4-star Josh Minott becomes Tigers first ‘21 commit.
Rivals 4* ‘21 67th ranked prospect Josh Minott has committed to the University of Memphis per his Instagram.
The senior chose the Tigers over Baylor, Texas, Maryland and Florida State. Minott received an offer from the Tigers in late June, as he continues to shoot up the recruiting rankings. In the latest Rivals 150, he’s up 33 spots from 100th to 67th in the class.
The 6’9” 195lb. St. Andrews School (Boca Raton, FL) prospect continues a trend of long, athletic, interchangeable athletes recruited by head coach Penny Hardaway.
Although he’s listed as a SF, Minott has said he sees himself as a big guard. He will fit perfectly in the Tigers fast paced NBA style offense. He becomes Memphis’ first commit for the class of 2021.