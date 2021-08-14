4-Star Joshua White picks Memphis

The Memphis Tigers pick up commitment number 12 of the 2022 class today when 4-star Joshua White committed to Memphis over Nebraska, Missouri, and Ole Miss.

Why Memphis?

"I love Memphis. The coaching staff is great," White told TigerSportsReport.

His main recruiter for Memphis is defensive line coach Kyle Pope. Coach Pope has made a big impact on him.

"He's a great coach. We've had conversations not only about football but about mental health and I’ve never had a conversation like that with any other coach."

Before he made a decision he told us some of the determining factors would be a feeling of family and a place that would make him a better person. In the end that place was Memphis.

"I love how I felt when I up went up there. When I got there it already felt like I was on the team and coach Pope has a great connection with my family. I feel great with my choice."

Earlier in the spring White participated at the Under Armour All-America Camp series and this is what Rivals had to say about him.

"A big stock-up defensive lineman was White, who has a great get-off and uses his hands to his advantage. White powered through the opposition and flashed some quick feet and athleticism on his next rep. He's another candidate to play inside and is likely off to the SEC next."

White is the No. 28 player in the state of Georgia and 18th-ranked defensive end according to Rivals.com.