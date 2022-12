Memphis Head Coach Ryan Silverfield is looking for a new special teams coach after Charles Bankins contract wasn't renewed. Who should be the next special teams coach? Here's 5 names I feel deserve a shot at it.

Brumfield would be one of the first calls I would make. He has over 20 years of special teams experience. He's in his first year at FIU and he took them from being the 72nd in the ESPN special teams efficiency rankings to 23rd. That's an incredible improvement for the Panthers. He started his coaching career at Union College in 2001. In 2004 he went to Fairmont State. In 2011 he was hired by Nicholls State. Western Kentucky hired him in 2013. He went to UTSA in 2016. He got his P5 chance in 2018 at Virginia and spent 4 seasons there.

Brumfield has coached pupils that have been named semifinalists for coveted honors like the Lou Groza Award and the Ray Guy Award.