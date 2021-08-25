5 Star Emoni Bates Commits to the Tigers

The University of Memphis and head coach Penny Hardaway got some big news this afternoon , as 5 star prospect Emoni Bates made his decision to join the Tigers. Bates was originally a member of the c/o ‘22 before recently reclassifying to ‘21. Following his sophomore season, the Ypsilanti, MI native committed to Tom Izzo and the Michigan St. Spartans. He subsequently opened things back up in April of this year, and was widely expected to choose the professional route.

The tide began to change once Emoni’s former AAU teammate (Team Final EYBL) Jalen Duren, committed to the the Tigers earlier this month. He shortly put out a list including Oregon, Mich St., Memphis, and the G-league as final options. Bates then took official visits to the Univ. of Memphis and Oregon late last week.

The 6’8” 190 lb. wing brings a dynamic that this Tiger team has been missing the last couple of years. He can create his own shot from the mid range or perimeter, as well as finish at the rim. He’s adept at playing on and off the ball, and has an incredibly high basketball IQ. He made the game look easy at the high school level and has an unrivaled work ethic. Whenever he enters the game he truly believes he’s the best player on the floor. In saying this, there will be a transition period for a 17 year old stepping into the D1 level. I think his confidence, unbelievable talent, and familiarity with big man Jalen Duren will help in this transition. The tremendous coaching from this Memphis staff will play a big part as well.



With him reclassifying and not turning 19 until January of 2023, he won’t be eligible for next season’s NBA draft. Under the current rules, you must turn 19 within the year of the draft to be eligible. This gives Emoni options. The most likely route has him staying at Memphis for two seasons. He could also potentially play one season with the Tigers and enter the G-league for the 22-23 season.

Make no mistake about it, NIL played a big part in this recruitment. As with Jalen Duren, big money offers were on the table had they chosen the professional route. With Bates commitment, Memphis has once again shown that they will be a major player in this new era of college basketball. Not only did they beat out professional money, they were able to overcome “Nike U” Oregon, and perennial recruiting juggernaut Kentucky, for two of the top prospects in the country.