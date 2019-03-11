Memphis, Tennessee:





First and foremost, welcome to the great city of Memphis, Tennessee for the AAC Tournament. Memphis is a city with a deep history in basketball, food, and civil rights in this article we’re going to hit all the places that make this city so amazing. If you have the opportunity to travel to the 901 this week to cheer on your team you’ll be in for a true treat of a good time.





No matter where your taste buds might take you on your trip to Memphis, the Bluff City has a wide variety of amazing places to suit your fancy. These few restaurants are bound to suit anybody’s food cravings when looking for great local cuisine.





Barbecue places around Memphis:





1. Central BBQ (multiple wonderful locations around the city)

2. Germantown Commissary

3. One & Only BBQ





Barbecue places around the FedEx Forum:





1. The Rendezvous

2. Blues City Café

3. B.B. King’s Blues Club





Other great places to eat around Memphis:





1. The Butcher Shop

2. Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

3. Bryant’s Breakfast

4. Gibson’s Doughnuts

5. Brother Jupiter’s

6. Soul Fish Café

7. Jerry’s Snow-cones

8. Pyros





Great places to eat and grab a drink around the FedEx Forum:





1. Alfred’s on Beale

2. Tin Roof

3. Silky O’Sullivan’s

4. Wet Willie’s

5. Rum Boogie Café

6. Aldo’s Pizza Pies

7. Flying Fish

8. Hard Rock Café

9. Kooky Canuck

10. The Arcade Restaurant





Memphis is a city with a rich history and a lot of tourist attraction if you have any down time, during your time in Memphis these attractions are bound to leave you with a memory that will last a lifetime.





Things to do in Memphis:





1. The Civil Rights Museum

2. Graceland

3. The Memphis Zoo

4. Shelby Farms Park

5. The Beale Street Landing

6. Peabody Hotel

7. Mud Island River-walk

8. Bass Pro at the Pyramid

9. Sun Studios









As you travel to the 901 I hope your time in Memphis is filled with great memories, great food, and basketball wins. Memphis is an amazing city filled with a lot of great memories to be made so, sit back and let the Blues fill your soul like, only Memphis can do.







