The 2020 Memphis Tigers schedule has finally been released. Memphis will start the season at home against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 5th. This will be the first time since 2013 that the Tigers and Red Wolves have met on the field. Memphis leads the all-time series against ASU 13-5-1.

The next week the Tigers travel to face Purdue on Saturday, September 12th for the first time.

The Tigers return home to face their conference opener against Houston.

October has a stretch of games against at SMU, home against UCF, Temple, and they finish the month against Temple.

Here's a list of the entire schedule

Sept. 5 ARKANSAS STATE

Sept. 12 at Purdue

Sept. 19HOUSTON *

Sept. 26 at UTSA

Oct. 1at SMU * (an ESPN Network)

Oct. 16UCF * (an ESPN Network)

Oct. 24TEMPLE *

Oct. 31at Cincinnati *

Nov. 7 USF *

Nov. 14at Navy *

Nov. 21UT MARTIN

Nov. 28 at Tulane *

Dec. 5 AAC Championship Game